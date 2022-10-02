Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price at $18.15

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.53. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

