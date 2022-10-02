C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,036,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 901,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after buying an additional 127,602 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $105.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

