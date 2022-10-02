C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $366.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.08. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

