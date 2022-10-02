C2C Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.6% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 16,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 90,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

