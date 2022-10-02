C2C Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

