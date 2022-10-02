C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2,285.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 82,195 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 78,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.02. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

