Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $26.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

CDRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 180.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $898.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.