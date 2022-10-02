CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Buys $809,536.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,423,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,837.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins acquired 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.24. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CalAmp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CalAmp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

