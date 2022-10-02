Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Bought by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.09% of Calavo Growers worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Price Performance

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.