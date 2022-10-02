Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127,549.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,231,408,254 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

