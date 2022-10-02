Canaccord Genuity Group Trims H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Target Price to C$2.75

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of HEOFF opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

