Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $79.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE:CP opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
