Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$79.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.06.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$92.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.13. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.40 and a twelve month high of C$106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

