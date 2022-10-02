Capital Planning LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Planning LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,159 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after buying an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

