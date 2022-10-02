Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
OFSTF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
Carbon Streaming Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OFSTF opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -88.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
