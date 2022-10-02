Carnomaly Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,361.00 (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Carnomaly has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Carnomaly has a market capitalization of $651,900.00 and approximately $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carnomaly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Carnomaly

Carnomaly’s genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 530,000,000 coins. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carnomaly’s official website is carnomaly.io.

Carnomaly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carnomaly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carnomaly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

