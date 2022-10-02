Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.63) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.84) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy Stock Performance

CEC1 stock opened at €3.74 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.74 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of €8.00 ($8.16). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.