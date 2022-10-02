Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CE. Citigroup cut Celanese to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 1.3 %

CE opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.