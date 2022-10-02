Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Dana has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dana and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $8.95 billion 0.18 $197.00 million $0.69 16.57 Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dana and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 5 1 0 2.17 Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dana presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.17%. Cepton has a consensus price target of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 324.11%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Dana.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 1.03% 4.89% 1.22% Cepton N/A N/A -48.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dana beats Cepton on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, e-axles, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and transmissions, as well as electric, hybrid, and ICE products for light trucks, sport and crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides axles, driveshafts, e-axles, e-transmissions, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and electric vehicle integration services, as well as software as a service for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, transmissions, planetary hub drives, e-axles and e-drives, and helical and bevel-helical gearboxes, as well as electrodynamic, hydraulic, and drivetrain components for construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary markets. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets and sealing, cover modules, heat shields, thermal management, e-thermal management, cooling, and bipolar fuel cell plates products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

