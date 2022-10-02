Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CERE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.96. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after acquiring an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.