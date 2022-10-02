Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.4 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGIFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGIFF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

