Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Cap of $2.00 Billion

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $682.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,940,000,000 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com/en/home.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

