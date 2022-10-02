Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $40.59 on Friday, reaching $1,502.76. The stock had a trading volume of 283,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,611. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,619.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,479.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

