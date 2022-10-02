Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Boosted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 4.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $51,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $181.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

