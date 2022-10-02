Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Up 31.4% in September

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,395,279 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,358,000 after acquiring an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

