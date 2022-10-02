Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.19. 557,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.74. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

