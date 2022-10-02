Citigroup Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $90.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $24,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,868,000 after acquiring an additional 155,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.