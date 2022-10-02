Citigroup Trims Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

