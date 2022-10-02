Citigroup Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $225.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

NSC stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.00.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

