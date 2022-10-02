Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,627 Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $89,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cue Health

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,825 shares of company stock valued at $601,156. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cue Health Trading Up 2.7 %

HLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.93 million and a P/E ratio of -10.03. Cue Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

