Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 610,315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 419.9% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 170,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after buying an additional 379,189 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,146 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BigCommerce Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of BIGC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.64.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

