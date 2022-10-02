Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. DigitalOcean comprises 1.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 1.40. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

