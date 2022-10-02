ClinTex CTi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1.00 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

