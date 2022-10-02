CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.86.

Shares of CME opened at $177.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.22. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

