Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.46. 80,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.35. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $223.78.

