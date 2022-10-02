Coastline Trust Co Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,305. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

