Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,556. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.79.

