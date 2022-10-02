Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.49. 14,585,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.