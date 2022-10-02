Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. 992,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,809. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.23 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

