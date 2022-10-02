Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,878 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 204,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. 38,527,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,321,020. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

