Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.8 %

Zoetis stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.