Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

