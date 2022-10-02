Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

