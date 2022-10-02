Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.74.

CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $57.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

