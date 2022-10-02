Comparing Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) & AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cazoo Group and AutoNation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.38 -$747.38 million N/A N/A AutoNation $25.84 billion 0.22 $1.37 billion $23.25 4.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cazoo Group and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 AutoNation 0 2 8 0 2.80

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 349.13%. AutoNation has a consensus price target of $161.56, indicating a potential upside of 58.59%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than AutoNation.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 5.59% 62.96% 16.56%

Summary

AutoNation beats Cazoo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 339 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 57 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 9 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

