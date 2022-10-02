Comparing SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SBI and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.31%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than SBI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SBI and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 47.99% 8.89% 0.83% Perella Weinberg Partners 3.13% 37.05% 16.84%

Volatility & Risk

SBI has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBI and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $6.80 billion 0.64 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.56 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.68 -$9.42 million ($0.35) -18.09

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats SBI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. It also provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing. In addition, the company researches, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; develops, produces, sells, and maintains medical information integration systems; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines for cancer and immunology. Further, it operates a fund-raising platform; acts as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; exports used cars; and offers healthcare services, as well as revitalization services. Additionally, the company engages in the mining of digital assets; and e-sports and renewable energy business. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

