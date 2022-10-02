Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Core One Labs Price Performance
Shares of CLABF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. 2,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.87.
Core One Labs Company Profile
