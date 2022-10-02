Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CLABF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. 2,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

