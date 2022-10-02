Covea Finance Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Covea Finance trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,594 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up 2.0% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Shares of MTB traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.32. The stock had a trading volume of 952,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,755. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.