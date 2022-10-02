Covea Finance Increases Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.50. 846,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

