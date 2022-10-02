Covea Finance Reduces Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Covea Finance cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Datadog by 27.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Datadog by 338.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 60.1% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 24.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,886.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,616 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

